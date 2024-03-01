Famous Wichita restaurant closed for 16 years is coming back to life — buffet style

It’s been 16 years since Wichita was able to feast on stacked enchiladas, Mama’s Meatloaf and the Mavis chicken sandwich at Willie C’s Cafe.

But this weekend, the restaurant will live again — and people are hungry for it. A three-night revival of the restaurant’s favorite dishes is booked up on Friday and Saturday nights, but there’s still space left on Sunday.





Bill Rowe, who now owns Blue Moon Caterers, closed Wichita’s last remaining Willie C’s — the one that operated at Kellogg and West — in 2008. But for years, it was THE place to dine in Wichita. People would crowd in for the playful decor, the chicken fried steaks and the baked potato soup.

But this weekend, Rowe and his crew are putting on a special revival meal at the Villa Luna venue at 8406 W. Central, right across the street from Bishop Carroll. They’re taking reservations, and though the Friday and Saturday slots are filled, people can still make reservations for Sunday, when the event will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested should email for reservations at events@bluemooncaterers.com

The meal will be a buffet, and it will feature Willie C’s favorites like chicken fried steak, stacked enchiladas, quesadillas, cheese fries, and “chicken nubbins.” It’s $29 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 15, free for ages 3 and under. The price includes sales tax and a non alcoholic beverage.

Willie C’s was one of Wichita’s most popular dining destinations during its heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Rowe founded the restaurant in 1985 and modeled it after a Texas-style cafe. At one time, he had five restaurants including an east-side restaurant on the perimeter of Towne East Square and a west-side restaurant at 656 S. West St., just north of the West street exit on Kellogg. He also had Willie C’s in Topeka, Lawrence and St. Joseph, Missouri.

He closed the out-of-Wichita restaurants in the late 1990s, followed by the east-side Willie C’s in the fall of 2000. He kept the west side going until May 2008.

Menu for Willie C’s Weekend

The menu for this weekend’s Willie C’s revival