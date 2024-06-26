Famous TV psychic set to perform in Modesto. See where and when

Popular TV psychic Matt Fraser brings his live show to the Gallo Center for the Arts. There also are plenty of patriotic community events set to celebrate the Fourth of July planned the week of June 29 to July 5.

The Stanislaus County Fair also gets under way, running July 5-14. We’ll have more on the fair’s events in an upcoming story. Here’s a look at some of what else is planned:

Matt Fraser

Matt Fraser, billed as “America’s Top Psychic Medium,” is the star of an E! Entertainment TV series. He brings his live show to the Gallo Center. “From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship,” the Gallo Center website says. Only limited seats remained available.

WHEN: 5 p.m. June 30

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Fourth of July events

Several celebrations will be held throughout the Modesto region. Here are just three:

June 28-29: The Turlock Downtown Property Owners Association event features a car show, parade and drone show. The parade begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the drone show at 9. On Saturday, there will be a car show, farmers market and a makers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Turlock. www.turlockdowntown.com/event.

June 29: Woodward Reservoir’s Fireworks Celebration is Saturday. The show is set to begin around 9:30 p.m. 14528 26 Mile Road. Cost is $30 per carload. stancountyparks.com/firework.

July 4: The city of Modesto and the Modesto Kiwanis Club present the Red, White and Bloom! parade. Prior and afterward, there will be a street fair with food, beverages, crafts and entertainment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on I Street in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at 10th Street, ending at 17th Street. modestojulyparade.com.

MoBand

MoBand also gets into the patriotic spirit with its “Love America” concert at Graceada Park. Many people get their spots early by laying down blankets during the day and then enjoy picnics later at the evening concerts.

WHEN: 8 p.m. July 3

WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

“Route 66”

Sierra Repertory Theatre stages the musical “Route 66” in Columbia. “Take a dollop of ‘Grease,’ mix in some ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’ and add a generous dose of ‘Forever Plaid,’ and you’ve got the high-octane fun of ‘Route 66,’” a press release says.

WHEN: Various times through July 21

WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia

TICKETS: $42-$54

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org