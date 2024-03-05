Family of WWE wrestling star born in Pittsburgh area raising money for funeral costs

The family of a former WWE star from the Pittsburgh area who rose to fame in the 1980s is asking for help with his funeral costs.

Michael Jones, who wrestled under the names Virgil, Vincent and Soul Train Jones, died on Feb. 28 at age 61 after a “long and difficult health struggle.”

Jones, who was born in Wilkinsburg, did not have any life insurance.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, the bill is due March 11.

A goal of $20,000 has been set for the fundraiser. As of Monday evening, nearly $15,000 has been raised.

