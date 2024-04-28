Family of wounded Hermann officer honors first responders with quilts

HERMANN, Mo. – The family of a Hermann police officer who was nearly killed in a shooting last year is giving thanks to those who rushed to his aid.

The parents of Adam Sullentrup presented handmade quilts on Saturday at Hermann High School to more than 30 first responders.

These first responders offered assistance on March 12, 2023 when Sullentrup and his partner, Sgt. Mason Griffith, were shot by a man they were trying to arrest. Griffith did not survive.

Sullentrup attended the gathering on Saturday. His family tells FOX 2 he continues to make progress with his recovery.

