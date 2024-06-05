Family of worker killed while working on top of an MNPS school sues for “wrongful death”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six months after a 20-year-old fell and died at a Metro Nashville School, his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Metro Government, the school system, the construction companies involved, and an insurance company.

The 20-page document accused the city and school district of “neglect” and detailed what led up to the young man’s death.

“To think that Denis had moved to Nashville just less than a month before his death, he had left his home in rural Guatemala to come to the States, hoping to make money that he could send home to his family,” said Kerry Dietz, one of the attorneys representing the family. “Within a month, he’s falling to his death on a Metro project.”

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Denis Ba Che was just 20 years old when he came to Nashville, eager to start a new life and create a better one for his family in Guatemala. Ba Che had died while working on the roof of Glencliff High School in Antioch.

Investigators with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) were called to the school along Antioch Pike on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, to determine the circumstances that led to Denis’ death.

“In some ways, it is tragic. it is shocking, it is brutal and in other ways, it’s almost not surprising,” Dietz said.

In the lawsuit, the family claims Metro and MNPS “neglected”, “underfunded”, and “cut corners to save money” on the project. Dietz explained that the roof Denis was working on had far more damage than the crew knew.

“Denis, his fellow workers, and the people he was working for were not permitted inside of Glencliff High School before they were sent up on the roof to do this work, and so there was no opportunity to conduct a full inspection which would have plainly showed these again, open obvious hazards,” Dietz explained. “It was obvious from inside but when you were up on top of the roof it wasn’t obvious and that’s how Denis ended up falling through a hole that he didn’t even know was there and didn’t know needed to be avoided.”

The lawsuit described the roof as having “years of water damage.” Ba Che fell through the roof, hitting air ducts and piping on his way down, until he hit the gym floor where he died.

The family claimed he was sent to the roof with no harness or training, despite the company knowing of hazardous conditions. They went on to accuse the defendants of negligence.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“When you have a worker like Denis, it’s important that they’re trained fully, completely, and in a way that they understand,” Dietz said. “Sometimes that requires translation, whatever it takes, at a minimum Denis needed to know that he was putting himself in a dangerous situation and how to keep an eye out for the types of dangers like the one that he faced that led to his death.”

News 2 reached out to MNPS to address the lawsuit. They said that because of the pending litigation, they cannot comment.

However, Dietz said the firm is eager to hear back from the defendants so that they can bring answers to Ba Che’s family.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.