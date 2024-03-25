Family: Woman found dead on highway loved to make people laugh

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family is searching for answers after a loved one was found dead on southbound US-131 near Leonard Street Friday night.

Ruby Garcia, 25, was located on the highway with apparent gunshot wounds.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, but Michigan State Police have not released that person’s name. Details on what led up to the shooting and why Garcia’s body was found on US-131 also haven’t been shared.

On Monday, Garcia’s family told News 8 that she was one of five siblings and an aunt to several nieces and nephews. They said she would always make people laugh, had a passion for traveling, and loved plants, as evident through her work at a greenhouse.

“Me and her, we were close,” her cousin, Melissa Garcia, said. “We used to joke around all the time. She’s that one cousin that I could legitimately laugh my butt off (with).”

Garcia’s family said she was very private and didn’t start altercations or fights, so her death was shocking.

“She was a good person, she didn’t hurt nobody, she never tried to hurt nobody’s feelings, either. She was a good person. I just don’t understand. I guess it was just God’s plan,” her sister, Mavi Garcia, said. “I just wish she never went out that night.”

Mavi Garcia said she hopes something comes from the person of interest that can bring her family closure.

“I honestly feel like my mom deserves it,” Mavi Garcia said.

The Garcia family said they are thankful for the community’s support over the past few days.

