Family of woman who died at Cumberland County Jail remembers her big heart, looks for answers

Apr. 20—Family members of a Portland woman who died at the Cumberland County Jail this month said she had a big heart and was loved by many people as they continue to search for answers as to how and why she died.

"She was extremely well-loved, for sure," said Gemma Toulan, the mother of Bridgett Toulan. "We're all very shocked and surprised and sad."

Bridgett Toulan, 47, was found unresponsive by a correctional officer during routine rounds at the jail on April 10. The officer called for assistance, but the jail's medical staff were unable to revive Toulan, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Gemma Toulan, of Catonsville, Maryland, said her family is waiting for the results of autopsy and toxicology reports and knows little right now about Bridgett Toulan's cause of death.

"I know she wasn't in the best health and she's had addiction problems for years, but she was trying so hard to be good," Toulan said. "It was a shock."

Toulan said her daughter's addiction problems stemmed from her father abusing her.

Bridgett Toulan was shy growing up, but that didn't stop her from leaving a mark on the people she met, according to an online obituary. She had four children and loved spending summers at the beach and going to concerts with friends.

"Everyone always said she had the best taste in music," her obituary read. "She was always known to have the biggest heart and always such a positive outlook on life despite the circumstances."

About three years ago, Bridgett Toulan moved to Maine with a boyfriend who had property here, her mother said.

But they still kept in touch, and she said her daughter had been planning to come back to Maryland for a visit at the time of her death.

Bridgett Toulan's half-brother, Brian Oates, said he is also waiting to hear what happened to her.

"It's an untimely death," he said. "We don't know what happened. We don't know if it was an overdose. We don't know if it was withdrawal."

He described his sister as a free spirit.

"She had a beautiful soul and a beautiful heart," he said. "She was a very friendly person."

Toulan was arrested on April 8 on several drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and operating under the influence, according to Cumberland County Sheriff's Office records.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Department, which is investigating Toulan's death along with the Maine Department of Corrections and the state medical examiner's office, said Saturday that the case remains under investigation.

"I really want to know the exact cause of her death," Gemma Toulan said. "Was it a heart attack? Sometimes withdrawal from drugs can cause a heart attack. I don't know if it was withdrawal. I know one thing, which is she probably didn't think it would be her last day on this earth. And that's what's very hard."