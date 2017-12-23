Family Wants Justice for 6-Year-Old Killed During Police Chase

He was shot while in his mobile home.

The family of a 6-year-old who was killed during a police chase in Texas wants justice.

Kameron Prescott was shot and killed when police opened fire at the Pecan Grove mobile home park this week during the pursuit of a woman who had allegedly stolen a car. A bullet went through the wall of Kameron's dad's mobile home and struck him the abdomen.

"It is shocking really," Kameron’s uncle, Christopher Gonzales, told CBS News. ”It hasn't even hit us to the full extent yet.”

Police called the Kameron’s death a “tragic accident.”

Kameron’s family is now asking that authorities take responsibility for the boy’s death.

"If it is the police, we hope that you hold your people accountable. I am sorry that it comes to this, but y'all are people just like us at the end of the day. Y'all deserve to be held accountable. It is a Constitutional right. Y'all just killed a little boy, if it was y'all. There's no weapon, so it wasn't that lady," Gonzales said.

On Friday, police said the woman, 30-year-old Amanda Jones, who they were pursuing did not have a gun, but was carrying a "tubular" object they believed was a firearm.

Police said she had stolen a car and they chased her for two hours as she attempted to break into homes. They reportedly located her outside of the mobile home where she was also fatally shot by police.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave after the incident. Police said they are reviewing body camera footage of the incident.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help the family cover funeral expenses.

Related Articles: