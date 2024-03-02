Family wanted: A loving kid, Jacky connects with animals and would love to have a pet

A loving kid with a big heart, Jacky connects well with animals and would love a family that has a pet or two.

The 14-year-old enjoys time outdoors, especially if it includes swimming. She even dreams of what it would be like if she were a mermaid.

Known for having a silly personality, Jacky will let out endless giggles if someone tickles her. She enjoys the opportunity to help out with special tasks around the house and would benefit from a family that can offer a lot of love, structure and patience.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Jacky’s case number is CH-6031