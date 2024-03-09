Family wanted: Hardworking and kind, Ryleigh dreams of becoming a paramedic, firefighter

A hardworking, caring, loving and smart girl, Ryleigh has a lot of determination to follow her dreams.

The 17-year-old is a self-advocate and is proud of her accomplishments. Ryleigh likes to stay active and enjoys sports, bike riding and swimming. She also enjoys art, music and shopping.

Ryleigh has dreams of becoming a paramedic and firefighter and is looking for a family that will accept her and help her achieve her dreams. The family will need to be able to help Ryleigh transition into adulthood. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Ryleigh’s case number is CH-8049.