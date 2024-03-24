Family wanted: Full of energy, Felipe loves superheroes and enjoys his action figures

An active, playful and helpful teen, Felipe has a great sense of humor and enjoys watching funny videos on YouTube to relax.

The 14-year-old is full of energy and his favorite part of school is P.E. because he gets to play. Felipe loves superheroes, and when he’s at home he enjoys playing with his action figures.

When he grows up, Felipe hopes to one day become a police officer. And he would love to join a patient and loving family. Only families in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Felipe’s case number is CH-7677.