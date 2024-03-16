Family wanted: Catori enjoys caring for animals and hopes to become a veterinarian

A helpful and loving young girl with a great personality, Catori enjoys taking care of animals and thinks about others before herself.

Catori, 12, loves to be outside and soccer is her favorite way to stay active. In her free time, Catori loves to be creative by drawing, coloring or creating other art projects. She also enjoys listening to music and reading and does well in school, with science her favorite class.

In the future, Catori would like to be a veterinarian. She is looking for a nurturing family who will be patient with her. The family will need to be able to provide her with structure, but also give her space when she needs a break. It would be beneficial for the family to have trauma-informed training.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Catori’s case number is CH-8100.