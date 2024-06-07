Family of Wall machete victim confront man accused of her murder in court

Alex J. Williams listens during his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Friday, Jun 7, 2024. He is charged in the machete murder of his girlfriend in Wall.

FREEHOLD - With friends and family of his alleged victim in the courtroom, a Wall man accused in the machete murder of his girlfriend agreed Friday to be held in jail without bail to await trial.

In a brief proceeding before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley, Alex Williams, 24, waived his right to have a hearing to determine if he would be jailed, pending trial.

He now faces a pre-indictment conference on July 11.

When Williams was brought into the courtroom, one man in the gallery yelled out, "Look me in my face, little boy, look me in my face."

Alex J. Williams stands during his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Friday, Jun 7, 2024. He is charged in the machete murder of his girlfriend in Wall.

'I just killed my girl; come get me': What documents reveal about Wall machete murder

Williams looked at the man and nodded before sheriff's officers stood in front of him, preventing the two from making eye contact.

The man who yelled out to the defendant, who would not give his name, later said he is the father of the victim's 3-year-old daughter, who witnessed the fatal machete attack on her mother.

Another man who was in the courtroom later identified himself as Antoine Craft and said he is the father of the victim's 8-year-old son.

Authorities did not initially release the victim's identity. Craft identified her as Brianna Greenwood, which authorities on Friday confirmed.

A Monmouth County Sheriff's officer reminds two men not to make outbursts in court as Alex J. Williams has his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Friday, Jun 7, 2024. Williams is charged in the machete murder of his girlfriend in Wall.

"She was a good mother," Craft said. "She did not deserve this.

"The kids are traumatized," he said. "They know their mother didn't deserve this. Their mother was only 29."

Craft has organized a GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-briannas-children-and-family to raise money for Greenwood's funeral, as well as to provide therapy for her children.

Crime news: Son apologized before stabbing mom in the chest, victim told Howell police prior to death

Craft said his son was in school when his mother was attacked on May 23 in the parking lot of Glen Oaks apartments on Aspen Circle in Wall, where she lived. The 3-year-old was with her mother at the time.

The victim sustained "multiple significant injuries, including several gashes on her face, and her left arm appeared to be almost completely severed above the wrist," authorities wrote in an affidavit of probable cause to charge Williams in the assault.

The victim died a week later, when the charge against Williams was upgraded to murder.

Alex J. Williams appears during his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Friday, Jun 7, 2024. He is charged in the machete murder of his girlfriend in Wall.

Police were alerted to the assault through a 911 call on the morning of May 23 from a witness who said she heard yelling, looked out her window and observed a man shouting, "You cheated on me, you cheated on me, you (expletive), you cheated on me," the affidavit said.

That witness said she saw the man swinging a weapon she thought was a baseball bat, according to the document.

Williams also called 911 at 9:22 a.m. that day and said, "I just killed my girl. Just come get me."

When police arrived, the victim was sitting on the ground between two parked cars, groaning. Her 3-year-old daughter was seated in one of the parked cars.

A police officer asked Williams if he and his girlfriend had just had a fight, and he repeatedly responded that he "caught her cheating on me," according to the affidavit. Williams told police they had been in a relationship for seven months.

Williams was previously arrested in a domestic violence incident on Feb. 24, after the victim called police on him and reported that he "wrecked her home, stole her phone and stopped her from leaving the residence or calling 911 during the dispute," the police affidavit said.

Police who responded that day observed damage to the victim's home and scratches on her arms and hands, according to the affidavit. Williams was charged then with simple assault, criminal mischief, criminal restraint, theft and harassment.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wall machete murder suspect to remain jailed while awaiting trial