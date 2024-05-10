Family views video of man hit by unmarked MSP car: ‘My son was crying out for help’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a man who died after being hit by an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle says police video shows him writhing in pain and begging for help.

Parents Andrica Cage and Michael Sterling and their attorney say they were shown the video Friday morning. They argue police didn’t respond quickly enough to their son Samuel Sterling‘s cries for help and that the trooper who hit him should face criminal charges.

They said the four pieces of video came from the body camera and dashboard cameras from three officers on the scene — but not from the MSP detective sergeant driving the car. MSP told Johnson that because the detective sergeant was undercover, he did not have a bodycam or dashcam.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the Sterling family, said the video showed the officers on the scene acting with “callous disregard for human life, let alone disrespect for Sterling.”

“What we saw today was … way too much sound and way too much for any parent’s eyes to watch their son writhing and literally moving in such pain, and we now know it’s because he was dying,” Johnson said. “A couple of the officers, shall we say, weren’t quite believing that he was as as injured as he was, which adds salt to an open wound.”

Expert: Chase that killed Samuel Sterling a ‘criminal matter’

The crash happened late on the morning of April 17. Police found Sterling, a probation absconder who was wanted on felony warrants, at a gas station near the intersection of 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in Kentwood. They say when they approached, Sterling ran away. Several officers chased him on foot and an MSP detective sergeant in an unmarked vehicle “drove parallel to him,” the MSP director previously stated. Sterling and the officers ended up in the parking lot of a nearby Burger King. That’s where the unmarked cruiser hit Sterling.

“Samuel was running parallel with the side of the Burger King,” Johnson recounted to News 8 after viewing the video. “And the car came up from behind him, parallel with Burger King. And then you see the car swerve, the front end swerve, passenger’s side to the right and then goes up and over the curb and hits Samuel on the sidewalk. And then Samuel flew into the wall of the Burger King.”

Cage said she saw in the video that after her son was hit, an officer held him down with a knee on his shoulders, handcuffed him and checked his pockets.

“I listened to this video and my son was crying out for help. He asked them to help him. And he didn’t just say it once. He said it a couple times,” Cage said. “They started laughing about it. And I thought that was so disrespectful. They didn’t care if he got hit.”

News 8 has not reviewed the video and cannot confirm what it shows.

Cage said as her son continued to call for help, officers told him to “be quiet and just breathe” and to relax.

“How can somebody just be quiet and just breathe when you just hit him with a whole car?” she wondered. “I can’t understand it. I just don’t understand it.”

Sterling, 25, of Grand Rapids, was taken to the hospital, where he died a few hours later. His death certificate shows he sustained “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Father: Death of son hit by police car ‘senseless’

Johnson said MSP Director Col. James Grady was there when the family was shown the video.

“Grady reiterated … he personally, after seeing the video on the day of this incident, suspended the trooper without pay. Highly, highly unusual. And it tells us a lot as to what MSP is thinking about the lack of propriety, in other words, the wrongful conduct of this trooper,” Johnson said.

MSP did not release of detective sergeant’s name to Johnson or the Sterling family.

Johnson said MSP’s investigation into what happened is done and has been turned over to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which will decide what charges, if any, are appropriate. There is no timeline for when that decision might be made, but Johnson said he was “quite confident” there would be criminal charges.

Johnson thanked Grady, Attorney General Dana Nessel and her office and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for their professionalism. He said Whitmer with the Sterling family this week.

Johnson is also representing the family of 17-year-old Riley Doggett, who was hit by a Kent County sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser in Wyoming on April 8. On Friday, Johnson confirmed Doggett has died.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.