Family of victim pleads for help

May 21—The family of a man shot to death on Mother's Day have identified him as 26-year-old Austin Winn, from Tecumseh, Oklahoma.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 block of South FM 1788 about an unknown medical emergency at 10 a.m. May 12. When they arrived, they found a man dead of a possible gunshot wound and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The MCSO has not released any information since May 13, but Winn's family has taken to Facebook to plead for help.

According to their posts, Winn had dropped off the horses he'd been hauling and stopped for gas. They believe he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

They asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Midland Crime Stoppers, 694-TIPS or www.694tips.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the Reward Fund set up at First National Bank, 130 E. MacArthur St., Shawnee, Oklahoma, 74804, in Winn's name.