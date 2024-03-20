Family’s travel plans ‘in limbo’ as Passport Office mixes up child’s photo

Jasmeen Basi and Dillon Birring with their daughters Sofia, five, and Daya, three - Solent News & Photo Agency

A family waiting to go on holiday said their daughter’s passport has been delayed after the Passport Office put a picture of a different “brown” child on it.

Jasmeen Basi and Dillon Birring said they may not be able to take their two children on their first holiday abroad together after the “shocking” mistake.

After sending off the application for three-year-old Daya’s first passport, the couple were left waiting for weeks and then finally told that officials mistakenly swapped her photo with another child’s image.

A photo of an older Asian child aged between seven and 12 had erroneously been attached to Daya’s passport, Mrs Basi said.

“It’s just shocking. What is going on? Has somebody just been careless and thought ‘that’s a brown child’ – how do you even switch two pictures?” she said.

Mrs Basi, who is an education consultant from Southampton, called the incident a “massive security breach” and said she wants to know if her daughter’s image has been used on another document.

She said her family are now “in limbo” over whether they can go on their upcoming £5,000 all-inclusive trip to Egypt.

The 34-year-old fears she may have to stay at home with her youngest daughter while her husband, 38, and her oldest daughter Sofia, five, head to Sharm el-Sheikh later this month.

She said her worries began to grow when Daya’s passport was taking longer than the expected three weeks and contacted the Passport Office.

Passport Office photo blunder

The mix-up was only made apparent after Mrs Basi repeatedly chased it after applying for the passport in December. In January, she received an email stating that all information needed had been received.

Still having heard nothing back and the long-awaited family getaway fast approaching, she called to check on the application and was advised to ask for it to be fast-tracked if the passport had still not arrived two weeks before the holiday.

She did this but was then told the fast-track request had been denied with no answer given. When she called to check, she was told the Passport Office had mistakenly swapped her daughter’s picture.

She was told a different child’s picture – an older Asian child aged between seven and 12 – had been attached to her daughter’s document.

‘We are still stuck in limbo’

“It’s quite scary, especially if they can’t find my child’s picture – where has it gone?” she said.

“How does a government agency do this? We would never have booked the holiday if we knew this was going to happen.

“We are still stuck in limbo. There’s been no acceptance that they have made this error. Nobody has contacted me to say they are sorry. They’ve made this massive error and done nothing. It’s a massive security breach.”

A Passport Office spokesman said: “Passport processing systems are performing without issues, with over two million applications already processed in 2024.

“We are aware of Ms Basi’s travel date and are in touch with her directly regarding next steps for her application.”

