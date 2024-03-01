Family of toddler killed in Oildale speak out
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
South Carolina remains the No. 1 overall seed with a new entry to the seed line.
These Marriot Bonvoy credit cards are offering limited-time intro bonuses that could be worth your while.
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
A technology company that routes millions of SMS text messages across the world has secured an exposed database that was spilling one-time security codes that may have granted users' access to their Facebook, Google and TikTok accounts. The Asian technology and internet company YX International manufactures cellular networking equipment and provides SMS text message routing services. SMS routing helps to get time-critical text messages to their proper destination across various regional cell networks and providers, such as a user receiving an SMS security code or link for logging in to online services.
The Cleveland Fed president told Yahoo Finance that a month-over-month jump in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge "doesn’t really change my view" that inflation is moving down.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
Eagles' Don Henley is a key witness in a criminal trial against three collectibles dealers accused of illegally selling "Hotel California" lyrics.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Apple is once again expanding its self-service repair program. This time, it's offering the tools, parts and repair manuals needed to fix M3-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros.
Rolls-Royce unveiled the third car in the Droptail series. Built for a client in Singapore, it features wood trim that took over 8,000 hours to create.
If you've been looking to pick up a set of Apple AirPods Pros, today might be a good day to pounce, as the noise-canceling wireless earphones are back down to $190 at Amazon and Best Buy.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney are merging their media businesses in India, creating the largest media entity in the world's most populous nation. Reliance, which will control the joint venture, directly owns 16.34% of the merged entity, which it has valued at $8.5 billion. Disney will own a 36.84% stake in the merged entity, and Reliance-backed Viacom18, which also counts Paramount Global and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree among its backers, will own 46.82% stake.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
EA’s cuts are the latest in a long line of layoffs that have rocked the video game industry since last year.
A new study shows that California dominates when it comes to EV chargers and having the most metro areas that are EV friendly. But when looking at states as a whole, California got edged out by another.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.