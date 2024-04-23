Family of teen shot, killed in Ambridge last summer speaks out after arrest warrant filed in case

It’s a glimmer of hope for the family of an Ambridge teen gunned down last summer. An arrest warrant has been filed as investigators actively work to bring this case to a close.

Asaun Moreland’s death left a hole even after the first suspect was arrested last summer.

“Asaun was 15 years old, and me being an ex-combat veteran, I know what an ambush looks like and that’s what happened to my 15-year-old nephew. He was ambushed in broad daylight, just murdered,” said Terel Dixon, Asaun’s uncle.

Ten months later, his family is still waiting for justice as the second suspect was never identified until now.

“Through their continued investigation they were able to identify the second suspect who we believe was the shooter in the incident. He has been identified as Nyeheame Kirksey,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible.

Arrest warrant in hand, Beaver County is working alongside Pittsburgh’s Fugitive Task Force as they believe Kirksey is hiding out in the city. Now they are turning to the public for help offering a reward through Beaver County Crime Solvers for any information that leads to his arrest.

While Moreland’s family waits, they have a message for Kirksey.

“I’d say I’ll see you soon buddy, I’ll be at your court dates, I’ll see you soon. A homicide warrant he’s got the fugitive task force after him, yea the heat is going to turn up and nobody is going to want anything to do with him,” Dixon said.

If you have any tips or information about Kirksey’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Ambridge Police at 724-266-5977 or Beaver County Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000.

