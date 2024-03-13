Family of teen killed in Denver DUI crash says driver getting plea deal

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a 16-year-old killed in a drunk driving crash is demanding justice after they say the teenage boy behind the wheel has reached a plea deal.

The June crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near West 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 16-year-old Lilyanna Miah Gunsaules.

Her mom, Shyla Combs, said her daughter was spending the night at a friend’s house and was supposed to be home the next morning to watch her little brother. When she did not show, Combs began to contact Miah’s friends. She then got a call from the coroner solidifying her worst fears.

“I just feel so incomplete without her. It’s like I died with her,” Combs said.

Lilyanna Miah Gunsaules

The police say the boy was driving south on Sheridan when he veered off and crashed into a tree. The car caught on fire and the driver fled the scene, leaving Miah behind.

Combs said those details and his actions in court show a lack of remorse.

“You didn’t check on her, you didn‘t mention her to the police. This is somebody’s child. It’s hard when you see someone coming in and out of the courtroom freely after killing your child,” Combs said.

Family upset with deal for teen DUI driver

Combs said the plea deal involves an “out of home” placement lasting no more than two years.

“We are talking two years out-of-home placement, and any time that’s said, people think jail — and that doesn’t mean jail. That’s up for the judge to decide,” Combs said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Combs said the district attorney’s office advised that the deal is the best way for charges to stick.

“There needs to be attention on our juvenile system, because this is the life of my child, and she was 16. She had her whole life ahead of her and tons of plans. I will never be able to see her walk down the aisle or have a family of her own, and I feel like the courts absolutely do not care,” Combs said.

The family said the driver is due in court on March 26 to enter a plea and receive a sentence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.