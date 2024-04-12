Family taking legal action after they say daycare teacher pushed him down

A family who says their son was injured at the Sunshine House of Buckhead on Roswell Road is taking legal action.

Security camera video shows a teacher pushing a child onto the ground, inside a classroom.

The teacher was fired and is charged with child cruelty. According to the police report, the alleged incident happened in October of 2023.

“He went to the mat and would not lay down. So I guess to make him lay down she felt like it was her best course of action just to throw him down,” said Seville Famble who is the father of the victim.

Famble told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that his wife noticed their son was injured when she picked him up from the Sunshine House of Buckhead on Roswell Road.

“His tooth was pushed back and it had blood around the gum line. A message from the school said he had hit his mouth on the window seal,” said Famble.

Famble says the daycare refused to give him any information beyond that, regarding what happened.

“You feel helpless, because you want to be there to protect your kid and somebody is abusing them and you can’t do anything,” said Famble.

Famble said police got involved after he called child protective services.

“We still lack a complete account for how their son was injured and they would like Sunshine House to learn a lesson that this is not acceptable behavior. What the family wanted was for this not to happen to any child ever again,” said Attorney Goldner.

Attorney Goldner filed a lawsuit against Sunshine House of Buckhead and others in March of 2024.

According to the complaint, the victim was recklessly or negligently handled.

It goes onto say that Sunshine House was negligent in failing to properly supervise the staff who were entrusted to monitor and supervise children.

“The tooth was bent back towards his palate. We believe he had this condition for a number of hours before the parents were notified,” said Attorney Goldner.

A spokesperson from Sunshine House says they are aware of an incident involving an individual who is no longer employed with the Sunshine House and can’t comment further due to the active law enforcement investigation.

“It’s the worst thing you could imagine. You put your child’s care in somebody else hand,” said Famble.

