Family sues D20 over special needs program

(COLORADO SPRINGS)b — A local family decided to sue one of the largest school districts in Colorado Springs, after an investigation found the district had failed to meet state standards for their special education programs.

This comes after multiple investigations and complaints. Parents accused the district of not providing or following individualized education plans, also known as IEP’s.

“She deserves to be treated like any other child. She is. She deserves an education that’s individualized to her… I just want what’s best for her,” said Ronnie Broyles.

Ronnie Broyles is one of multiple parents upset about how Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs has been neglecting the needs of their children. He attests that D20 has not complied with his daughter Abby Broyles’ IEP and because of this, he decided to sue the district.

“We’ve had numerous meetings with the IEP team at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary, and they again say that either she’s present all day or she gets no services and no education,” said Broyles.

Abby is nonverbal, and required numerous accommodations. Despite her condition, her dad said she is just like any other kid who is always happy, loves to learn, make friends, and even taught herself how to play the piano.

“She is just the best person and she’s always happy. She never meets a stranger she doesn’t get along with, she’s everybody’s friend, even the doctors. When she goes into the doctor’s office, they’re all friends to her,” said Broyles.

He said his daughter’s condition makes it dangerous for her to attend in-person classes at Discovery Canyon Elementary School.

“I have explained to the district that she cannot do an all-day program because she manifests physically. She gets higher heart rate, lower oxygen, she breaks down in hives, frustrated, tired. And they again have told me time and again, either she’s present all day or she gets no services, no education,” Broyles said.

The Broyles family is not alone. Six other parents have made complaints with the state against the district for not providing or following IEPs. The state Department of Education’s investigation found these issues appear to be a result of D20’s struggles with staffing, and not from any district-wide policy.

FOX21 News reached out to D20 to see if they had any comment regarding the Broyles’ experience with the district, and they said “the district does not comment on ongoing or pending litigation.”

