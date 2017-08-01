Family to Sue School District After 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Suicide

The parents of Mallory Grossman, a 12-year-old who took her own life after what they say was relentless cyberbullying, said that they are suing their local school district for allegedly not doing enough to help.

