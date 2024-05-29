Family still seeks answers a year after deadly Lakewood hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A family is still searching for answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakewood.

This week marks one year since Lakewood police said Angela Selvage was hit by a driver while walking near West 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Jay Street. The 49-year-old mother died at the hospital. Police said the incident happened on May 28, 2023, at about 9 p.m.

Samantha Selvage said she still has no answers about the night her mother was killed.

“Trying to understand why your loved one isn’t here anymore, why you can’t talk to them, why you can’t give them a hug anymore, why I can’t call my mom for advice when I need her and why she’s never going to meet her grandchildren anymore sucks,” Selvage said.

With no suspect or vehicle description from the Lakewood Police Department, Selvage said finding answers has been challenging.

“I spent a lot of time over in that area trying to do my own detective work, everything I could possibly do to find who did it. I spent months in Colorado and, unfortunately, it didn’t go anywhere,” Selvage said.

Now living out of state and unable to frequently visit the memorial at the crash site, Selvage said her family and friends each have their own way to keep her mother’s memory alive.

“We have pictures of her all over our house,” Selvage said. “Her little area has her lions and angels and her crystals.”

One year later, the family said they are holding onto hope that their questions will be put to rest.

“There’s nothing we can do about it at the end of the day except try to get justice for her and keep her in our hearts,” Selvage said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anyone with information. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).

