Family still searching for missing Tuttle man one month later

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — The family of a missing Tuttle man is still searching for answers after he vanished one month ago.

Saturday would have been Keith Carlson’s 31st Birthday.

Keith was last seen by a neighbor on May 21st leaving his Tuttle home.

His truck was found in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge later that night and then several days later his family received a disturbing phone call telling them Keith was no where to be found.

His mother drove in from California and she said the pain has been unbearable.

“I miss my son and I want him to come home,” said Toni Carlson, his mother. “It’s very difficult because we’re very close.”

A search for Carlson done by Comanche County Deputies, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers and Rangers was called off.

Since then, the family said they’ve received no answers into Keith’s disappearance.

“We’re not getting any sign of anything, you know, a piece of clothing, a backpack,” said William Bost, Keith’s brother-in-law. “It’s really disheartening to, you know, constantly go through not the not knowing.”

For weeks his family has been funding more search efforts on their own.

“We hired a private drone company out of Dallas to do aerial searches,” said Jennifer Bost, Keith’s sister. “We’ve been working with Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue.”

His sister and brother-in-law said Keith leaving without warning is out of character and they are now focused on finding any clues.

“One of our main point of interests is Mount McKinley, but it’s on the Fort Sill side,” said William.

“We really are just begging Fort Sill to let us over there to search,” said Jennifer.

Regardless of the outcome, Keith’s family said they know one thing forsure.

“We refuse to give up. He’s our family and whatever the outcome, we need him home. We need answers. We need some closure, of course we want to find him safe,” said Toni.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help them continue the search for Keith, click here.

Anyone with information on Keith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuttle Police Department, (405) 381-4467.

