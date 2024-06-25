Family still looking for answers two years after Northland woman killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri family is desperate for answers more than two years after a 27-year-old mother of three was shot and killed.

Police took someone into custody that night, but still no charges.

“Devastating the hardest part of my life I never thought that I would lose a child,” Donna Wilson, the mother of the victim said.

Donna Wilson and her husband have desperately missed their daughter. Hannah Leeson, a mother, a singer and her mom says the most outgoing person she knew.

Now that she’s gone, Wilson is heartbroken.

“It’s something that you can never get past, and we can’t get over it,” Donna said.

Leeson was killed near the 11800 block of N. Illinois Avenue in March of 2022, the day she was killed, someone was taken into custody.

Fox4 is not naming that person, because he has up until this point, not been charged with a crime.

“We’ve tried to call, left voicemails, tried to get another meeting set up and we haven’t gotten any return calls,” Ricky Wilson, Leeson’s stepfather said.

The Wilsons say they even had a meeting set up with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, but that meeting they say was cancelled before it ever happened.

FOX4’s reached out and in a statement a Clay County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, Prosecutor Thompson is out of the office until next week and we are not at liberty to comment about any cases. I also cannot confirm or deny any meetings that the office may or may not have had with the victim’s family.”

The Wilson family wants nothing more than answers of what led to this, and what, if anything will happen next.

“If it was your child you would have taken care of it, you would have had the answers,” Donna said.

