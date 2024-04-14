Family still hopeful 10 years after woman’s disappearance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ten years after a 22-year-old woman disappeared, her loved ones continue pushing for answers.

Jayme Bowen walked out the door, planning to go to a family member’s house, and has not been seen since; she was last seen in the Merion Village area in 2014.

On Sunday, a group gathered in Schiller Park to remember Jayme Bowen and plead for answers.

Her mother said it has been a long ten years, but that doesn’t mean she is giving up hope.

Nancy Bowen, Jayme’s mother, said purple is Jayme’s favorite color, so the group released purple balloons in her honor.

They hope these gatherings spread the message that they still are searching for their friend, sister and daughter.

They also were handing out flyers with her pictures and plan to spread them around the area.

“I just lost my oldest daughter to cancer and Jamie was already missing and I don’t have any girls now and I’d sure like to, you know, get this one back,” Nancy Bowen said. “But hopefully this leads to some kind of leads and answers and helps with something because ten years is a long time.”

Nancy Bowen is pleading for anyone who knows something to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

