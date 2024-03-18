Family speaks about Utah man whose remains were found more than two years after he went missing

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Jordan Boone is described by loved ones as a grand adventurer.

“Some of my best memories and many people’s best memories were spent on his excursions,” said Boone’s brother-in-law Shad Roundy. “No matter how bad they turned out.”

Boone was described as a man who loved music, writing, spending time with family and just lit up every room he walked into.

“He had an awesome sense of humor,” Roundy told ABC4.com. “He loved to make people laugh. He loved to scare people for his own amusement, which was fun and funny.”

It’s been over two years since Boone went missing.

His family says his disappearance was a sudden one, believed to be caused by his struggles with mental health.

“There had been potential sightings, and so I think we always had a lot of hope that there was a chance that he was out there. But we also knew he was in the desert.”

Earlier this week, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they located a set of human bones around Book Cliffs.

They later identified them as Boone.

“There is always a hope, but you feel a little bit cheated by hope sometimes and know to have a finality is really difficult,” Roundy said. “And maybe to have some closure is nice, in a sense, but not what we want.”

While this chapter of Boone’s life has come to a close, his loved ones say his story is far from over and goes beyond what happened to him.

“You know, as very close friends and family members, there’s like a piece that’ll always be missing because he’s not around,” Roundy said.

Roundy continued, saying if Boone is to leave behind a legacy, it would be one of seeking adventure, having an appreciation for life and a deep love for all those around him.

To live in the moment, find things you’re passionate about and strive to let those around you know they’re seen, Roundy said, “Treasure every moment you have with somebody, because when it’s gone, man, it’s gone. And that hurts.”

