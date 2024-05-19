Family speaks out after teen shot and killed in Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pa. - A deadly shooting in Delaware County involving two teens happened Friday night and one of those teens died from the injuries.

The victim’s family, dedicated to a life of preventing gun violence, are mourning the sudden loss. Just days before his 17th birthday, Darell McCury was shot and killed in Collingdale.

"Never in a million years would I have thought I would get a call from my mother saying they shot Darell," cousin Anton Moore stated.

He received another call soon after saying Darell didn’t make it.

Police in Delaware County say the 16-year-old was shot in Collingdale Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue. Another teenager was shot in the foot and survived, but Darell, shot in the torso, died at the hospital.

"I fell asleep last night and all I can think about, hoping that it was a bad dream, but it wasn’t a dream. It’s the reality of my family," Moore said.

Darell is described as a playful teen who loved to dance and loved his family.

Moore continued, "I was just with Darell a week and a half ago. We took a bunch of kids from the neighborhood to Akron, Ohio to the LeBron James Museum. And, he was so excited.

He would have been celebrating his 17th birthday this upcoming week. Instead, his family is planning his homegoing services.

Moore said, "We have to be tough on this. We don’t want to see another family bury their child."

Anton says although Darell was his little cousin, he was more like a nephew. Through his nonprofit organization, Unity in the Community, he has dedicated his life to gun violence prevention. Usually, Moore is the one comforting other families. Now, his own family is impacted by what he fights against every day.

"We have to do more to engage our young people, because it’s a sad situation. Once you put that kid in the ground, there’s no coming back," Moore remarked. "This is tough, you know what I mean? But, we’re a strong family. We come from a family of faith. We believe that it’s better days ahead."

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to come forward.