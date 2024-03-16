Family speaks out after man is killed during officer-involved shooting in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — What started as a Sunday to make extra cash on the 200 block of east Beardsley Avenue ended with shots fired and a man dead.

That man was Cole Jackson Hughes of Bakersfield. The father was 53-years-old.

Wife, Lynn Hughes said, “He loved his family, he loved to work and I loved everything about him.”

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of domestic violence at 1:10 p.m., Sunday, March 10 and made contact with Cole in the front yard. Lynn Hughes, wife of Cole nearly 15 years, says she saw the whole thing.

Ex-Tehachapi councilman sent nudes, tried to meet teen: reports

“He had been drinking a little bit,” said Lynn Hughes. “We were having a yard sale, and he got a little mouthy. He’s done it before and the police got called out here and it escalated into something it never should’ve escalated into.”

KCSO said Cole was armed with a deadly weapon upon arrival. Moments later, an officer involved shooting occurred. “It was an empty pellet gun,” said Lynn Hughes. “There was no exchange of gunfire.”

According to the KCSO, Cole Hughes was shot multiple times and transported to Kern Medical, where he died the next day.

“They did not try to reason with him,” Lynn Hughes said. “They didn’t try to talk to him.”

Only one deputy was said to be involved in the shooting. That deputy was not hurt. Authorities say multiple weapons were found on scene.

Now, Lynn Hughes seeks justice.

“I’m just trying to get my husband’s name cleared on the dirt they’re trying to smear all over him,” said Lynn Hughes.

The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the KCSO while the family of Cole Jackson Hughes tries to move forward and hold on to precious memories.

“It’s just wrong, he should still be here,” said Lynn Hughes.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement to 17 News stating, “Officer involved shooting investigations are very extensive. We will release everything once our internal investigation is complete.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.