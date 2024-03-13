Family Speaks Out After Man Gets 10 Years for Shooting Wife

Chilling video shows a Texas man fatally shooting his wife in the face. Carey Birmingham says he was in a state of rage because he learned his wife was allegedly having an affair, a claim her family denies. The evidence was presented to the 12-member jury, which consisted entirely of women. They allegedly sympathized with the wife killer and sentenced him to 10 years instead of the 20 years prosecutors wanted. The slain woman’s sister says the family was shocked at the jury's decision.

