Family speaks out after Las Vegas man killed in high-speed suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Days after a Las Vegas man was killed in a suspected DUI crash, his family spoke with 8 News Now about the shock of his sudden death.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Denise Parish said of her husband.

Parish and her family are grieving and lost after the sudden death of Al Weiss.

“When I found out he was gone, I couldn’t believe it,” Weiss’ granddaughter Bailee Barger said. “I still can’t.”

Family and friends gathered at Temple Sinai in Summerlin on Thursday after the 78-year-old was killed in a suspected DUI crash on Buffalo Drive near Charleston Boulevard Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, 23-year-old Juan De Leon was driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he lost control at a curve in the road along Buffalo Drive and swerved into oncoming traffic, running into Weiss’ car.

Weiss’ vehicle was pushed 24 feet away against a concrete barrier from the collision point, according to police documents.

Family and friends gathered at Temple Sinai in Summerlin on Thursday after Al Weiss (center), 78, was killed in a suspected DUI crash on Buffalo Drive near Charleston Boulevard Sunday night. (Denise Parish)

Reports stated the car’s entire driver’s compartment was damaged from the collision.

De Leon’s vehicle traveled more than 200 feet after the collision. It was missing its front left tire assembly, reports also stated.

“There was nothing left of his car,” Parish said. “The windows were even blown out.”

Authorities said De Leon was found to be under the influence, so he was arrested with his bail set at $25,000.

Parish and Barger told 8 News Now they believe that number is not nearly high enough based on the circumstances of the crash.

“Al will never see her graduate high school,” Parish said of Al, referring to her granddaughter. “He won’t see her get married, he won’t see her having kids.”

Though Parish and her family are still having a hard time coming to terms with such a horrible reality, those who loved Weiss most said they would do their best to feel the happiness he brought even after he was gone.

Days after Al Weiss (Right) of Las Vegas was killed in a suspected DUI crash, his family spoke with 8 News Now about the shock of his sudden death. (Denise Parish)

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer like we are,” Barger concluded. “This family is all broken and it’s not the same without him.”

De Leon faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

If he posts bail, he will be put on medium-level electronic monitoring along with alcohol and drug monitoring.

He is due back in court on May 16.

Weiss’ death marks the 57th traffic-related death in LVMPD’s jurisdiction so far this year.

