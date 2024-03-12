Family speaks out on APS police officer’s use of pepper spray on autistic student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video obtained by News 13 sheds further light on an incident involving an Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) officer’s use of pepper spray on an autistic student.

Jackson Turnbull-Espinoza’s parents expressed their dismay stating that their son is still confused by the circumstances that led to him being maced. “We’re angry, we’re frustrated. We’re sad in that this happened to our son. And it’s just been a lot to deal with,” said Phillip Paulos, Jackson’s father.

Story continues below

On February 16, Turnbull-Espinoza attended Rio Grande High School but has not returned since. His removal from gym class that day marked a turning point. “I feel Rio Grande High School failed on multiple levels for Jack. I felt like a lot of the IEP wasn’t followed correctly, I feel he was lost in translation when the event occurred,” said Paulos.

Turnbull-Espinoza, who has autism, has an Individualized Educational Program (IEP) that includes an adult aide to assist him. The family reported that he became overwhelmed and began shouting and swearing after leaving class when his aide was not nearby.

APS Police Sergeant Robert Griego responded to the scene. Video footage captures an agitated Turnbull-Espinoza approaching Griego and subsequently being sprayed with mace. Griego and the staff struggled to restrain Turnbull-Espinoza as he became increasingly upset, requesting to see his social worker. “I want Ms. Briana! I want Ms. Briana!” Turnbull-Espinoza exclaimed as Griego called for the school to shelter in place.

A social worker eventually intervened, recognizing Turnbull-Espinoza’s condition and urging Griego to remove the handcuffs. Even after Turnbull-Espinoza was brought inside, the social worker appealed to Griego to remove the restraints. “I really don’t think he’s going to run. He has autism and this is really triggering,” the social worker said. The handcuffs were not removed.

The district placed Sergeant Griego on administrative leave following the incident. APS Superintendent Scott Elder issued a notification about the event a week afterward.

“An Albuquerque Public Schools police officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation focused on the officer’s handling of a student restraint incident. The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 16, on the campus of Rio Grande High School. A student in the main courtyard of the campus refused police orders to stop screaming obscenities and calm down. When the student failed to comply, he was sprayed with mace and handcuffed. If the investigation determines the treatment of the student does not align with acceptable restraint practices, further action may be taken. School and district officials are actively working with the student’s family, but we are not at liberty to discuss the details of those conversations or the incident with anyone other than the student and his family. I want to personally apologize for the trauma this situation caused. The district’s main focus is the safety and security of all students and staff. It is imperative we meet and support the emotional and physical needs of every student we serve.” Scott Elder, Albuquerque Public School Superintendent

Turnbull-Espinoza’s family believes the situation should have been handled differently. “You know, autism or not, no child should be sprayed for cussing or any nonviolent activities,” said Phillip Paulos.

This case has also incited concern from the group Elevate the Spectrum, an advocacy group for families with autistic students. Just last year, the group distributed bags filled with tools such as fidgets to the district and its police officers. “They’re cinch bags that a first responder or SRO school resource officer can carry for school resource officers in particular, they have communication boards that are related to children and students more than they would be adults,” said Joel Davis with Elevate the Spectrum.

The family says they’re working to get Jackson into a different school and are considering further action.

For parents who have students in special education programs, the state has an Office of the Special Education Ombud which has resources for more information. To learn more about HERO Bags and Elevate the Spectrum, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.