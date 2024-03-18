Family speaks out ahead of jury trial for truck driver charged with killing 5

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury trial is set to begin Monday for a semi-truck driver accused of causing a crash on Interstate 25 in Weld County that killed a Wyoming family of five.

It’s been nearly two years since the fatal crash that happened on June 13, 2022.

PAST COVERAGE: Witness saw ‘aggressive’ driving before deadly I-25 crash

Jesus Puebla is charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, one count for each person who died.

“Every week that goes by it was like why, why, why does it take so long,” said great-uncle Thomas Bueno.

The answers have been slow to come, but Bueno and his family are finally starting to feel like things are moving in the right direction.

“It’s so raw, you’re just so angry but now it’s all about accountability,” Bueno said.

Accountability is the one thing Bueno wants out of the jury trial set on Monday.

He still remembers when he got the devastating news.

“My phone just started going off and I didn’t think nothing of it,” Bueno said.

Police say Puebla, the driver of the truck was driving without a valid commercial driver’s license when he slammed into the back of a car carrying a family of five, who were driving back to Wyoming.

“As a Christian, we have to remember the truck driver, they are going through a lot too, and they have to turn their page. They have to live with that as well,” Bueno said.

PAST COVERAGE: Trucker drove illegally in crash that killed family

Halie Everts and Aaron Godinez died along with their infant daughter Tessliegh and both of Godinez’s parents Christina and Emiliano.

Police records show the truck plowed into the car going 76 miles per hour.

“Maybe it will bring about change, that a vehicle or truck gets checked and there is something wrong with the brakes or somethings not allowed to be on the road,” Bueno said.

He told FOX31 he hopes no other family has to go through the pain and hurt that his family is still processing.

“No, no I pray that they don’t have to,” said Bueno.

Bueno says he believes it will be the first time Puebla and his family will come face to face in court.

FOX31 called and emailed the owner of Caminantes Trucking Company, and also left a voicemail for the law firm representing the company, but have not yet received a response from either party.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.