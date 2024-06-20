Family in Southern California shaken after burglary crew ransacks home

A San Bernardino County homeowner’s sense of safety was shattered after her home surveillance cameras captured a well-organized burglary crew break into the residence while she happened to be away and make off with cherished valuables, as well as a duplicate key to her home.

The incident, according to family members who wish to remain anonymous, occurred on June 18 in a neighborhood off Foothill Boulevard and Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

Footage of the incident shows two suspects, each of whom approach the home’s entrance alone and ring the doorbell, the first man at 7:20 a.m. and the second at 7:23 a.m.

In both instances, the suspects stand there after ringing the doorbell to see if anyone would answer the door.

One of two suspects seen before burglarizing a Rancho Cucamonga home on June 18, 2024. (viewer photo)

Two suspects seen burglarizing a Rancho Cucamonga home on June 18, 2024. (viewer photo)

One of the suspects seen blacking out an interior camera with spray paint on June 18, 2024. (viewer photo)

Three suspects, including the getaway driver, seen leaving after burglarizing a Rancho Cucamonga home on June 18, 2024. (viewer photo)

Family members tell KTLA that the burglars then moved to the side of the house where they proceeded to lift a gate off its hinges and gain entrance to the backyard. After cutting a hole in the homeowner’s rear metal security door, the two men are again captured on camera entering the home just before 8 a.m.

One of the suspects, armed with a can of spray paint, almost immediately spots the interior camera and paints it completely black.

Nearly 15 minutes later, the two suspects are seen in front of the home, each carrying a bag of the homeowner’s belongings, when a dark-colored four-door sedan pulls into the driveway.

Both suspects enter the passenger-side back door before the getaway driver reverses the car and leaves the area.

The two men appear to be white male adults, one wearing a Reebok hoodie, dark pants and a baseball cap. The other suspect is seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a yellow stripe and dark-colored baseball cap.

The family released the video in hopes someone will recognize the suspects and contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-941-1488.

KTLA has reached out to the sheriff’s department about the incident and is awaiting a response.

