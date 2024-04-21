Family of slain teen seeks justice, closure after deadly shooting in NW Indiana

WHITING, Ind. - The family of a 14-year-old boy killed in a recent shooting in Northwest Indiana is looking for closure and justice.

A vigil was held Saturday in Whiting for Damien Abenante after he was killed in a shooting on March 23.

Dozens of grieving family members, friends and neighbors gathered in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

Damien was staying with his cousin for the weekend when he was walking with other guys to the park.

As he was walking, he was struck by gunfire, according to Damien's aunt.

"My husband ran down there to find my 14-year-old nephew fighting to breathe," she said. "My family is devastated."

Damien was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Prior to the shooting, he was a freshman student at De La Salle Institute in Bronzeville.

On Saturday, loved ones hugged, cried and prayed. They wore buttons and t-shirts saying, "we will miss you."

Damien was Amanda Abenante's only son. During the vigil, she pleaded for justice and answers.

"Somebody knows something. If you have a heart and you put yourself in my shoes, you'll say something," Amanda said.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Whiting police.