Family of slain Navajo man Davidson Darren Tso seeks accountability, action from police

The family of Davidson Darren Tso, a Navajo man who was found dead early this year, is seeking accountability, claiming tribal authorities mishandled the case. As they wait, they have also organized a prayer march in Chinle on May 10.

It had been a while since Tso's family members had last heard from him. After reconnecting with each other, they realized that the last time any of them had heard from him was Jan. 8. After the family filed a missing persons report with the Navajo Police Department in the Chinle district on Feb. 20., authorities informed them of an incident that happened the month prior.

Tso, who was 39, was from the Navajo community of Tsaile but lived in Gallup, N.M. On Jan. 8, he was in Tsaile, and that night, officers were called about an individual causing a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, the person resisted but eventually was detained. Reports said the person had blood on him that wasn’t his own, Tso’s brother, Micalson Bahe, told The Arizona Republic. He reportedly had told people he'd hurt or killed someone, Bahe said.

Bahe said police took the suspect’s statement but “didn’t find it to be credible.” They performed a quick search around the area but stopped because it was dark and had started to snow. Officers did not follow up, said Bahe.

After learning about the situation, the family began searching for Tso the following day, on Feb. 21, in the reported area. Bahe said as the family got closer to where Tso's body was eventually found, four Navajo Nation police units arrived and headed straight to the location. Additionally, a Navajo EMT ambulance had been stationed at a junction earlier that morning before the search began.

“Due to the negligence of the Chinle NPD not following up on the lead in January, Davidson’s body laid in the elements for approximately 44 days,” said Bahe. “My family was denied identifying the body and was ordered to move back to the roadside, which was more than 150 yards from where Davidson’s body was found.”

Tso lived in Gallup with his wife and step-children and would visit Tsaile for days to weeks at a time to see family. Although he had a phone, the service provider wasn’t reliable when Tso would use it in Tsaile, said Bahe.

“Davidson was not afraid to get his hands dirty,” said Bahe. “Truly generous, he will literally give you the shirt off his back. He was a spiritual man who loved his family and displayed ‘K’e’ (family) everywhere he went.”

Navajo Nation Police Department's public information officer, Chrissy Largo, said the investigation is still open and with the Department of Criminal Investigations.

"The Chinle District’s Records Department will not release info on the investigation until it is closed," Largo wrote to the Republic.

Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations director Michael Henderson said in an email to The Republic that "the case involving Davidson Tso has been investigated jointly by NDCI and the FBI. It is pending a prosecutive opinion by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Updates are being provided to the wife (next of kin) on the status of the case."

Family wants changes in tribal law enforcement

Bahe said he and his family are seeking comprehensive reforms within the Navajo Nation Police. They believe the agency needs a restructuring at all levels of the organization, from the dispatcher to the highest echelons of the NNPD command.

Also needed is more police recruitment, utilizing the “no boundary” policy they have established with neighboring states to have them work with the Navajo police, said Bahe. The family said more jails, even a prison system on the Navajo Nation, is needed.

“Only through such transformative measures will we ensure the restoration of public trust and the effective delivery of police services throughout the Navajo Nation,” said Bahe.

A 2021 Navajo Nation Police assessment reported that, at that time, there were 239 commissioned law enforcement officers, 199 of whom were patrol officers.

“Today, gender violence, alcohol, and drug abuse, inadequate housing, needs of the mentally ill, availability of firearms, drive demands for police service,” stated the report. “The effects of colonialism are still experienced as drivers of critical problems in the Navajo Nation.”

The organizational assessment found the department needs an additional 500 officers to adequately cover the 27,000 square miles of the Navajo Nation, totaling 700 officers to cover the span of the Navajo Nation.

Questions remain about the status of the case

Bahe said the family has not received updates on his brother’s case. Authorities have not contacted the family to show sympathy and empathy for what they are going through or to provide more information on the case's status.

He said that, from what he knows, the person of interest is still in tribal custody pending a different matter.

The FBI sat down with a family member to explain its process and informed the family that the Navajo police might release the person of interest.

“The FBI is aware of Davidson's case, and due to it happening on a federal Indian reservation with a sovereign status, delays are expected,” said Bahe.

The FBI works in collaboration with tribal police to investigate and enforce laws related to major crimes, such as homicides, kidnappings, and drug trafficking, that occur within its jurisdiction on Tribal lands. The FBI has special jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed on about 200 reservations nationwide. The agency derives its jurisdiction primarily from two federal laws: the General Crimes Act and the Major Crimes Act.

Tribal law enforcement often handles matters related to tribal codes and regulations, according to the FBI website.

During a streamed update, Tso’s brother invited others who have dealt with similar situations with Navajo police to participate in the May 10 prayer march.

“What the NNPD should have done was to investigate the report in a professional matter,” said Bahe. “They ignore their mission statement in these violent cases across the nation.”

The FBI did not return a request for comment.

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Family of Davidson Darren Tso seeks answers in slaying investigation