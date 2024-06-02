Family of six, more than a dozen pets escape house fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro fire officials say a family of six, along with more than a dozen pets, escaped a fire that tore through their home early Sunday morning.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews were sent to the home on Painted Pony Drive at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.

Fire personnel reported that the flames were quickly extinguished, and a crew aboard a ladder had to assist two of the six residents out of the burning home.

According to officials, the family of six and their 17 pets, which includes dogs, cats, and a guinea pig, all escaped unharmed.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family. Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine what led to the fire, officials said.

No other information about the incident was immediately released.

