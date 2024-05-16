Family shares graphic video of shooting on Mulberry Loop in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The moments that terrified Mulberry Loop Monday morning were captured on home video.

Kaevon Hinnant, 28, is facing charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police arrested and charged him Tuesday with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The military family that lives at the home in the Keswick neighborhood shared the horrifying home video with 10 On Your Side.

“My family has absolutely no involvement to what happened,” a family member said. “We have no idea what the cause was or what the motive was. … They are obviously very scared and confused.”

Initially, the family believed two men shot the house. However, after watching the home video footage, they believe one man is responsible.

In the first clip, a man appears ringing the doorbell in a black hoodie, then waits for a few seconds. The second clip shows a man in a different hoodie, wearing similar pants and shoes, shooting at the house nearly 10 times.

“From that video, I can see that he shot 10 times,” said a family member that asked 10 On Your Side to hide their identity Monday.

Several shots were fired at the back of the house. In total, 23 bullets were counted inside the house.

“It could have been more, I’m not sure,” the family member said.

Hinnant was in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment in Norfolk. Hinnant was arrested by Norfolk police Tuesday for assault and battery of a family member earlier this year. He will remain in custody in Norfolk. He has a bond hearing Friday morning.

He is scheduled to be in Virginia Beach for an arraignment May 20.

