Family of sextortion speak to ITV news as cases soar by 54%
In their first interview, the parents of a sixteen-year-old boy who took his own life just hours after he was blackmailed by a scammer have told ITV News their "whole world has been shattered". Murray Dowey, 16, from Dunblane was contacted on social media by someone claiming to be a young girl but was actually a scammer, who tricked him into sending an intimate image and then blackmailed him with it. Sextortion, is when intimate images and/or videos are recorded and used for financial exploitation and coercion. It is mostly committed by organised criminal gangs overseas.