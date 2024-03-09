Family seeks reinstatement of Adopt-A-Highway signs on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Ronnie Robinson is the father of two sons who were murdered. He is fighting for the reinstallation of Adopt-A-Highway signs that paid tribute to them.

The signs were placed along Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County in 2019 but were removed due to recent construction work and interstate improvements.

When he checked on the fate of the signs recently, Robinson said he was told by a MoDOT representative that the signs would not be going back up.

“I want my two signs back up,” said Robinson.

The signs have served as a place of solace for him and his family.

“I shared my tears here,” he said. “I shared my hurt here.”

Missouri suspended its Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway programs in May of 2023 following complaints about a sign for a man convicted of killing a police sergeant.

The controversy also resulted in no new applications being accepted and no new signs being installed by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A MoDOT spokesperson stated that the program was suspended to perform a top-to-bottom review of the programs.

Robinson said no one from MoDOT communicated with him about the fate of his signs, and continues to hope the signs will be installed in their original spot.

