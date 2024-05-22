Family seeking justice after Austin Winn was murdered

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) — A family is looking for answers after a Tecumseh native was shot and killed in Texas.

Austin Winn was killed in Midland on the morning of May 12th.

Oklahoma cowboy killed in shooting

The family is distraught and still in shock. They are seeking justice and wanting to know why he was shot, saying this whole thing has felt like a nightmare they are waiting to wake up from.

“Wishing it was a bad dream, still just in shock,” Ashlyn Jones, Austin’s sister said. “All of us are still in shock. I keep thinking he’s going to call.”

She is still waiting on that phone call from her brother Austin, to banter like they always did.

“We talked every day constantly, and it didn’t matter what time of day it was,” Jones said. “Some of our best conversations were between 2:00 and 3:00 in the morning, it didn’t matter. Either one of us would always pick up.”

Sadly, that phone call won’t come. Austin was shot and killed in Midland on May 12th, Mothers Day, as he was getting ready to head home from hauling horses.

“He had just texted my mom and said, Happy Mother’s Day, I love you, I’ll be in for dinner with you tonight,” Jones said.

Hours later the family got a knock on the door, but it wasn’t Austin.

“My parents were notified between 10:30 and 11:00, when Park County Sheriff’s Department showed up to their house and told them the news,” Jones said.

The family is devastated, and at a loss for words on why someone would do this to him.

“No one expected any of this, and I truly believe that Austin did not see it coming, that he had no idea,” Jones said.

As the family searches for answers, they will continue to carry on Austin’s legacy, and won’t stop seeking justice until his killer is caught.

“Our family is looking for answers,” Jones said. “No, it will never bring Austin back, but we want justice for Austin. We want to find the person, the careless person who did this.”

The family is working with Crime Stoppers to set up an award for anyone who can lead them to who did this.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers immediately.

