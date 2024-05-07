Family seek justice after deadly hit and run

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The family of A’layziah Thorne says April 26 is the day their lives changed forever. That’s the day A’layziah was killed in a hit and run leaving behind a four-month old baby and her family seeking justice.

The family of 20-year-old Thorne says she was driving with a friend on April 26 when her vehicle was hit by a driver who was excessively speeding and drove off. Londa Bias, Thorne’s great-aunt says they family they will not rest until justice is served.

“We will be here until justice is done fully. We will be. Which one did this? Because you’re going to you’re going to you’re going to answer,” said Bias

Family say the accident could have been avoided if the driver who hit Thorne had not been speeding. Bias says her family is beyond devastated because they say this is not the first time driver who hit Thorne has been caught speeding throughout the city. Taylah Leday, a close family friend says losing Thorne this way is painful because she was a young loving mother.

“A’layziah was a beautiful person inside and out, and she had her whole life ahead of her,” said Leday.

Thorne leaves behind a five month old baby who is now being raised by Thorne’s mother. The family says all they want is information they have not received and justice.

“Just wanting, you know, how to be held accountable for her actions and not being able to just walk freely,” said Leday.

Crowley police have confirmed an investigation is underway and they will be releasing information.

