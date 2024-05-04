Family searching for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles

Loved ones are searching for a woman who disappeared in Los Angeles and has not been heard from for weeks.

The missing woman was identified as Gisselle Gonzalez, 31, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gonzalez was last seen on April 12 while walking on the 300 block of South Catalina Street in the Koreatown neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her well-being. They’re also worried about her health as she requires medication, officials said.

Efforts to contact Gonzalez on her cell phone have gone unanswered. A photo of the missing woman is being released in hopes someone may have spotted her.

Gisselle Gonzalez, 31, in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who knows of Gonzalez’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213 996-1800.

The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.