Family searching for teen boy, 15, who disappeared in Southern California

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy from San Bernardino County who has been missing since mid-March of this year.

Gabriel Buerkens was last seen at his home in Yucca Valley on March 16, according to a NCMEC news release.

The teen is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Officials said it is believed that the teen was headed to Long Beach, though he has not been heard from for more than two weeks, causing significant concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Gabriel’s disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-8313.

