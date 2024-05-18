Family searching for missing at-risk man last seen in Los Angeles County

The family of a missing at-risk man is seeking public assistance to help locate him.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 35-year-old Jesus Garibay was last seen around 1 p.m. on May 17 in the 17000 block of Coolwater Avenue in Lancaster.

Garibay, who also goes by the nickname “Chewy,” suffers from diminished mental capacity and detectives say he is an at-risk missing person. His family is extremely concerned for his well-being.

Garibay is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has short, wavy black hair and brown eyes.

The family of 35-year-old missing at-risk man, Jesus Garibay, is asking for public assistance to help locate him. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this image of Garibay on May 18, 2024. (LASD)

Anyone with information about Garibay’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

