Family is searching for answers in March 16 disappearance of Steven Bert of Sugarcreek

SUGARCREEK − When the Sugarcreek police entered Steven Bert’s apartment on March 16, they didn’t find the 28-year-old or his newly purchased vehicle. They did find his packed suitcase, phone and computer.

“His suitcase was packed ready to leave the next day for his new job,” said his 30-year-old sister, Melissa Bert of Massillon. “All his extra shoes were left. All his camping stuff. Nothing was gone.”

Melissa said her brother had just gotten a promotion with his employer in northeast Ohio that would have entailed traveling across the Midwest to assist in the company’s auctions of lightly damaged, salvage, and clear-title vehicles.

On the day Steven went missing, he was supposed to meet his sister and mom, Lisa Bert, for a bon voyage lunch.

“He was going to get my mom and go pick up his rental car to travel for his new job, then we were going to meet,” said Melissa. “But she called us on our way down saying she hadn’t heard from him, and he wasn’t answering his calls. So, we said we’d swing by his house.”

Melissa said when she and her boyfriend arrived, he didn’t answer the door so they called the Sugarcreek police. When police entered his home, they quickly discerned he wasn’t there. He had left his cell phone, and his bags were packed according to the original plan.

“We were worried right away,” said Melissa. “This is unusual for him. We’re all close, so if he wasn’t going to show up, he would have reached out to us.”

Sugarcreek Assistant Chief Brian Dalton said Steven’s vehicle was found March 19 in Missouri, three days after he was reported missing.

“It was abandoned on the side of the road,” he said. “It’s the last bit of physical evidence of his whereabouts.”

Melissa said there are no family or other known connections to Missouri.

“We don’t know anyone out that way,” she said. “We’ve checked his Facebook, Xbox — he’s not been talking to anyone. There’s nothing to even figure out why he’d go that way.”

Melissa said they’re not sure what he’s wearing but assume since his regular shoes were still in his apartment that he had on his work clothes and work boots.

“That’s why the GoFundMe photo has him in his work clothes,” she said. “He wears the yellow reflective shirts for work.”

The GoFundMe has been created to assist in the impound fees associated with his vehicle in Missouri.

“We’re trying to get his car out of impound and there’s a $50 a day charge,” said his mother, Lisa. As of last week, the charge was more than $1,000.

Melissa said they were traveling to Missouri over the April 5 weekend to retrieve it, having to rent a car to do so.

“I’m worried to death,” said Lisa. “He’s a very loving, caring son. He always remembers my birthday. You need something, he’s there.

“He’s always had a big heart. He was always a happy-go-lucky kid. He just ran through life with his head thrown back laughing — we’re just baffled.”

Melissa said her brother Steven has no mental health issues and has never been involved in drugs. She said there isn’t anything in his life that they would flag as amiss. In fact, everyone they’ve spoken with described Steven as someone who “got along with everyone.”

“We don’t know what to think,” said Melissa. “We’ve gone through every scenario in our heads. It’s so confusing to us.”

If anyone has any information about Steven Bert’s whereabouts, they should contact the Sugarcreek Police at 330-852-2212.

“We really just want to know that he’s safe,” said Melissa. “And that nothing has happened to him.”

