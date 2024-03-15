Family searches for woman swept away by river in San Gabriel Mountains

Loved ones are searching for a woman who went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The at-risk woman was identified as Rona May Cuena, 59, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 9, Cuena was last seen near the Bridge to Nowhere Trail near Mt. Baldy when she was swept away by a river current at around 9 a.m.

She was unable to be rescued from the rushing waters and has been missing ever since.

Cuena is described as a Filipino woman standing 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, a blue hat and gray sunglasses.

Rona May Cuena, 59, in a 2024 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman’s family has not heard from her since and is very concerned for her well-being, authorities said.

It’s unclear whether she was with anyone else that day.

Anyone who may have spotted Cuena or has information on her case is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

