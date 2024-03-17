Family searches for missing teen with autism in Los Angeles County

A family is searching for a teenager with autism who disappeared in Los Angeles.

The at-risk missing teen was identified as Celbin Nataren, 19, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nataren was last seen on March 10 on the 9600 block of Kalmia Street in South L.A. at around 5:10 a.m.

He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and has a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Nataren has autism and loved ones said he has the “mental capacity of a 3-year-old.”

His family has not heard from him since and is very concerned for his well-being. They’ve released his photo in hopes someone may have spotted him.

Celbin Nataren, 19, in a 2024 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may know of Nataren‘s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

