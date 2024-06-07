Family searches for missing Southern California woman

Loved ones are searching for a missing Southern California woman who disappeared in Bell Gardens.

The missing woman was identified as Kim Mee, 36, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Mee also goes by the name, “Eugene.”

Mee was last seen on June 4 leaving a nursing home located on the 7000 block of East Gage Avenue.

Her family has not heard from her since her disappearance and is concerned for her safety.

She is described as an Asian woman standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. She has black hair, brown eyes and a shaved head.

She was last seen wearing red and black flannel shorts. She also has skin grafts/scars on her left forearm.

Kim Mee, 36, also known as “Eugene,” is seen in photos from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who has seen Mee or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

