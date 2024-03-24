Family searches for man who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are searching for a missing man who disappeared in Los Angeles County.

The missing man was identified as Davondre Smith, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith was last seen on March 18 on the 3200 block of Magnolia Avenue in Lynwood at around 10 a.m.

He’s described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie, black pants and white/red Nike Jordan-style shoes.

Smith’s family has not heard from him since his disappearance and is concerned for his well-being. They released a photo of him in Hope someone may have spotted him.

Davondre Smith, 20, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who may know of Smith’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

